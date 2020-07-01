LPD investigating fire after a bottle was thrown into window of 2nd story home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent house fire after investigators found a broken window with burn marks.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 3 p.m., officers went to a home on Baldwin Avenue in northeast Lincoln on a report of arson.

Officers spoke with the homeowner who said her family’s second-story window was broken and there were some burn marks around the breakage. LPD said investigators also found a broken bottle with burn marks in the area.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and processed the home for evidence.

LPD said the fire didn’t spread inside the home and caused roughly $150 in damage.

