LPD investigating fire after a bottle was thrown into window of 2nd story home
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent house fire after investigators found a broken window with burn marks.
On Tuesday afternoon, around 3 p.m., officers went to a home on Baldwin Avenue in northeast Lincoln on a report of arson.
Officers spoke with the homeowner who said her family’s second-story window was broken and there were some burn marks around the breakage. LPD said investigators also found a broken bottle with burn marks in the area.
Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and processed the home for evidence.
LPD said the fire didn’t spread inside the home and caused roughly $150 in damage.
