LPD officer rushes to help man who jumped off I-180 bridge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer with the Lincoln Police Department recently rushed to help a man he saw jump off a bridge.

On Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., an officer was driving along Superior street over I-180 when he noticed a man walking eastbound along the westbound lanes.

LPD said the officer looked in his mirror moments later and saw the man propping his leg on the ledge of the bridge. While the officer tried finding a place to turn around, he looked back and didn’t see the man any longer.

The officer turned his patrol car around and found that the man had jumped from the bridge onto northbound I-180, which is roughly 24-feet above ground.

LPD said there was traffic approaching the man and several cars almost hit him.

The responding officer ran down the embankment, using his flashlight to alert on-coming traffic and tended to the man lying in traffic.

LPD said the man has very serious injuries and officers performed first aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived.

To prevent on-coming traffic from hitting the man, the officer stayed in the lane of traffic alerting drivers and then other responding officers helped with traffic control.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

If you need help, you can call the 24-hour Crisis Line at Centerpointe at (402) 475-6695.

Help is always available at the Mental Health Association Keya House Warm Line at (402) 261-5959 or you can call Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255.

