LPD: Teen assaulted by group of males in broad daylight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a 15-year old boy had his phone stolen and was assaulted in broad daylight.

It happened on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in Lincoln East High School’s parking lot.

LPD made contact with a 15-year old boy who said he was walking to the parking lot to meet a girl when a car pulled up and called him out by his name.

The teen told investigators when he went over to the car, it was a group of males who grabbed his phone.

LPD said the teen tried running away but the group of males punched and kicked the teen, taking his water bottle and headphones as well.

Investigators said the teen has several broken bones in his face, as well as a concussion. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

