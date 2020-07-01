Advertisement

Man killed in Wednesday crash near Alda

This vehicle ended up overturned in a ditch next to Alda road about 1.5 miles south of Alda.
This vehicle ended up overturned in a ditch next to Alda road about 1.5 miles south of Alda.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon two vehicle crash southwest of Grand Island.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 21-year-old Alexander Schneberger of Wood River was injured in the accident and pronounced dead at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.

According to HCSO, Schneberger was having vehicle trouble on the side of Alda Road just south of Guenther Road when another car hit his truck, causing it to flip into the ditch. That location is about 1.5 miles south of Alda in Hall County. Emergency radio traffic indicated that one victim may have been pinned underneath one of the vehicles.

The accident happened around 3:00 PM Wednesday. A Wood River emergency crew transported the fatal victim to the Grand Island hospital.

