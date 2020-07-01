NE Lottery
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Red Balls: 9-23, White Balls: 19-22
(Red Balls: nine, twenty-three; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
09-16-29-37-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Month: 11, Day: 18, Year: 55
(Month: eleven; Day: eighteen; Year: fifty-five)
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
04-09-20-25-32
(four, nine, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $126,000
Estimated jackpot: $51 million