Not as hot but still muggy

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds will decrease through out the day, however, a few isolated t’storms could pop up late this afternoon and evening.

Afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler, but the humidity will stick around. A quieter night is expected for tonight with mainly dry conditions.

Hot and humid conditions return for Thursday with a few isolated t’storms in the afternoon and evening. Friday will be another muggy day with a few scattered t’storms possible through out the day.

Independence will be in the upper 80s, which is the average for the Fourth of July. We won’t be able to shake the chance for a few isolated t’storms on Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday will be hot and humid with isolated t’storms possible.

