Open Harvest Co-Op raises thousands for Lincoln non-profit organizations

They're asking customers to round- up their totals to the nearest dollar for non-profits
You can make a donation to a local non-profit just by spending a few extra cents at Open Harvest co-op.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A local grocery store is making it easy for those in Lincoln to support non-profits, all while getting the food and essentials needed.

Open Harvest, a co-op grocery store, has been asking customers to round-up their payments to the next dollar for a different non-profit every month.

This month, they’re asking customers to round-up for ShelterMe, which fosters pets for people in domestic violence situations.

“We’ve always been very big on community and giving back in all the ways we can so this is one way that’s super easy to come in and just give a little bit,” Amy Tabor, with Open Harvest said.

In four months of this program, they’ve donated nearly $7,000 to organizations like the Indian Center, Community Crops, Southern Heights Food Forest, Wildlife Rescue and more.

The non-profits chosen were nominated by the co-op’s owners. They’ll open up applications to be next year’s non-profits in September.

To find out which non-profits are coming up and see how much money has been raised, go to Open Harvest’s website: https://openharvest.coop/seed

