Advertisement

Oscars invite 819 to join academy in diversity move

Women are 45% of the 2020 class, people of color comprise 36%
Women make up 45% of the 2020 class and people of color comprise 36% of the total of invitees this year.
Women make up 45% of the 2020 class and people of color comprise 36% of the total of invitees this year.(Source: CNN)
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington, Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the 819 people who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars announced the new invitees Tuesday. If they accept, which most do, those in the new class will have voting privileges at this year’s Oscars.

The massive 2020 list includes a diverse swath of people from all sectors of the industry, from acting to publicity to costume design. Invited actors include Ana De Armas (“Knives Out”), Brian Tyree Henry (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”), Lakeith Stanfield (“Sorry to Bother You”), Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”) and Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”). Directors like Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Ari Aster (“Midsommar”), Terence Davies (“The House of Mirth”) and Matthew Vaughn (“Layer Cake”) are also on the list.

A handful of actors from this year’s best picture winner “Parasite,” including Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam and Lee Jung-Eun, were also invited to join. The academy said that 49% of the new invitees are international and represent some 68 countries.

Other notable invitees include TV mogul Ryan Murphy, who produced the documentary “A Secret Love,” country singer Tim McGraw, who was in “The Blind Side” and lyricist Bernie Taupin who contributed to the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”

Academy president David Rubin said that the organization is “delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences.”

Diversifying its ranks continues to be a main focus for the film academy, which in 2016 committed to doubling its female and minority membership by 2020. It has since surpassed those goals and continues to infuse membership classes with both women and people from underrepresented communities. Women make up 45% of the 2020 class and people of color comprise 36% of the total of invitees this year. The academy has also announced a new five-year plan that includes implementing inclusion standards for nominees.

“We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum, and in our awards,” said academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a written statement.

This will also be the first year that talent agent members will be able to vote on the awards.

The 93rd Academy Awards are set to take place on April 25, 2021, two months later than originally planned due to COVID-19′s effects on the industry.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump administration defends response to Russia bounty claims

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Russian officers allegedly offered cash to Taliban militants to kill U.S. or UK troops, according to European intelligence officials.

National

Indiana mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The baby suffered fatal neck and head injuries in the January attack by the family’s pit bull mix dog.

National

US sets record high with more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases reported in single day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least five states, including Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, marked their highest number of new daily confirmed cases on the same day.

National

Nude gardening nets indecent exposure charges for Pa. city official

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The official faces three misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and was suspended from his job without pay, pending the results of the investigation.

National

July 4 plans announced for Washington DC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Masks are encouraged, and the National Park Service says there will be 300,000 available for free for those who need them.

Latest News

National

LAPD funding slashed by $150M, reducing number of officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
About two-thirds of the funding was earmarked for police overtime and will be used to provide services and programs for communities of color, including a youth summer jobs program.

National

Trump calls reports of Russian bounties on US troops in Afghanistan 'a hoax'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A new Pentagon report says Russia has been working with the Taliban to speed up the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.

News

Cleared from COVID-19, Pinnacle Bank returns to basball field

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pinnacle Bank plays its first game of the 2020 American Legion baseball season

Sports

Cleared from COVID-19, Pinnacle Bank returns to baseball field

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Pinnacle Bank plays its first game of the season following a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

News

Raymond fireworks show on for 11th season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Raymond fireworks show on for 11th season

National Politics

Appeals court lifts restraint against Trump book publisher

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A New York state judge has temporarily blocked publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece after the president's brother sued to stop it.