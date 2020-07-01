Advertisement

Snapchat photo leads to arrest of Kearney pizza robbery suspect

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Snapchat photo with a caption referring to a robbery led Kearney police to arrest a man accused of stealing from a pizza delivery person.

Jaimee Williams, 26, Kearney, is charged with Robbery and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

Kearney police said Williams robbed a Domino’s delivery person at gunpoint June 24 at a residence in northeast Kearney. Court records indicate that Williams’ phone was used to order the pizza that night. When the delivery person arrived at the address a man with a handgun robbed him of $64 cash.

Court records also show that Williams posted a picture of himself on Snapchat with the caption, “Hit dis lick right quick.” Investigators said “hit a lick” is a slang term for robbery.

Investigators obtained a screen shot of the Snapchat post. When shown the screenshot, the victim identified Williams as the likely suspect. Investigators then served an arrest warrant on Williams Tuesday.

The robbery and weapons charges against Williams are both felonies which carry max penalties of 50 years in prison for each conviction.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families of four Gretna teens killed in 2019 crash file tort claim

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The families of four teen girls killed in a crash almost a year ago have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County.

News

LPD officer rushes to help man who jumped off I-180 bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
An officer with the Lincoln Police Department recently rushed to help a man he saw jump off a bridge.

News

Seward’s 4th of July celebration goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the 4th of July celebrations all over. This year the city of Seward is making their celebration virtual.

News

New additions coming to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Starting Monday, you can check out two new exhibits: cheetahs and anteaters, as well as a huge elephant play structure.

Latest News

News

Lincoln Police see 150% increase in firework calls in June

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln Police said there was a 150 percent increase in the number of fireworks-related calls over the last month.

News

LPD: Teen assaulted by group of males in broad daylight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a 15-year old boy had his phone stolen and was assaulted in broad daylight.

News

LPD investigating fire after a bottle was thrown into window of 2nd story home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent house fire after investigators found a broken window with burn marks.

News

New additions coming to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is officially announcing a few new additions, including the much anticipated Cheetah Run and an elephant-themed playground.

News

Video of 9-year-old hiding from police goes viral

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
When Eliah's dad asked his son why he hid when he saw the officer, his son replied saying, "Because they killed George Floyd."

News

UNL announces fall plan for students on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released plans for all students who will be on campus for the fall semester.