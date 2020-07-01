Advertisement

Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.

The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the biggest increase, adding 937,000 jobs. Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted large gains in hiring.

Still, the economy remains under pressure from the pandemic, as new spikes of the coronavirus in several southern and western states have forced some to pause their reopenings and impose new closures of bars and other businesses. That could slow hiring in the coming months.

On Thursday, the government will release the official jobs figures for June, which are projected to show that employers added 3 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 12.3%, down from 13.3% in May. Both those rates are among the highest the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression.

ADP does not include government jobs in its report and often diverges from the Labor Department’s data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Russians voters agree to extend Putin’s rule to 2036

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA
A majority of Russians approved amendments to Russia’s constitution in a weeklong vote ending Wednesday, allowing President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036, although the balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

Coronavirus

Watching Sun Belt spikes, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Coronavirus

Fauci urges planning to get children back to school

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
States are grappling with the question of how to reopen schools amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

News

Snapchat photo leads to arrest of Kearney pizza robbery suspect

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Snapchat photo bragging about a crime leads to arrest of suspect connection to Kearney pizza delivery robbery.

Latest News

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Coronavirus

‘Friday the 13th’-like villain stars in PSA for mask wearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
A New York public service announcement to get people to wear masks during the pandemic stars a character who looks like Jason from ‘Friday the 13th.’

National

Trump officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.

News

Families of four Gretna teens killed in 2019 crash file tort claim

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The families of four teen girls killed in a crash almost a year ago have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County.

National

Health officials look to pool testing as new approach to trace coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Experts are now considering a new approach: pool testing. Many say it's the necessary next step in testing and tracing COVID-19.

National

Health officials look to pool testing as new approach to trace coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Experts are now considering a new approach: pool testing. Many say it's the necessary next step in testing and tracing COVID-19.