UNL announces fall plan for students on campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released plans for students who will be attending classes and living on campus for the fall semester.

UNL says classes will start remotely on August 17th, with in-person classes beginning August 24th. Classes be socially distanced, including the six-foot guidelines, with students and faculty required to wear face coverings.

The University says residence halls and Greek houses will be open, with lower contract rates for all room types.

“Hand sanitizer stations will be available across campus at entrances to most campus buildings and in the residence halls,” according to UNL’s release.

“Quarantine procedures and an isolation facility will be available for students who are exposed to or contract COVID-19.”

UNL also details how staff will maintain the health and wellness of students, from dining halls, to in-person activities, and COVID-19 testing. Students will also have access to the University Health Center. A ‘How-To’ for proper fall preparation in included.

For a complete look at the release, click here.

