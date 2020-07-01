Advertisement

Video of 9-year-old hiding from police goes viral

A video coming out of Connecticut shows a boy playing basketball in his driveway. When a police car approaches, 9-year-old Eliah hides behind a car, appearing to stay out of site from the car as it drives by. After the police cruiser drives off, Eliah continues dribbling his ball, and this was all captured on his family's home security camera.
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to police brutality, psychologists say it’s essential that you talk to your kids about what’s happening. Sparking some of those conversations is a unique video being shared on social media.

Eliah's dad Stacey Pierre-Louis says he was filled with sadness when he saw what happened, especially because Eliah wasn't doing anything wrong.

"It's shocking. I watched it like three times. I couldn't believe what I saw."

Pierre-Louis took to social media and posted the video, hoping to reach more parents and encourage them to have conversations with their kids about current situations and fight for racial equality, even if it's uncomfortable.

"We try to shelter these kids, right? But it's inevitable. You can't keep them from every screen. You can't keep them from every play-date. They know what's going on," Pierre-Louis says.

When Eliah's dad asked his son why he hid when he saw the officer, his son replied saying, "Because they killed George Floyd."

The video now has more than 100,000 views on social media, even catching the attention of Eliah's favorite basketball player Lebron James, who sent out a tweet saying watching the video "broke his heart."

Eliah’s dad says his family never speaks negatively about police and he’s unsure of what to say in order to make his son feel safe. Right now, Pierre-Louis is simply hoping his family’s experience can help bring change and ultimately, make a positive impact.

