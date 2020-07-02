Burn unit employees urging fireworks safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Friday, fireworks will be legal in Lincoln and burn unit staff are worried this year will bring more injuries than normal.

With fewer firework shows in the area, community outreach staff at CHI Health, St. Elizabeth’s burn unit say they’re anticipating more people will be having their own shows at home, leading to more people being hurt.

They’re urging you to remember to use common sense around fireworks, to supervise kids, stay away from lit fireworks, even if they didn’t go off and have a bucket of water nearby.

“It’s that mindset that I’ve done this 100 times it will never happen to me that we sometimes get, but we have to remember fireworks are dangerous and we need to be careful,” Eric Jensen, R.N. and community outreach and educator for the burn unit said.

Jensen said fireworks burn really hot so in just a few seconds clothes can catch on fire and a person can be injured.

The injuries often lead to long recoveries as well.

