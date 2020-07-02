Advertisement

Cleared from COVID-19, Pinnacle Bank returns to baseball field

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank players arrived at Lincoln Southwest’s baseball field Wednesday afternoon healthy and ready to play ball. The team’s season opener occurred on a warm, sun-soaked evening thirteen days after originally scheduled.

“It feels like you’ve been in the basement for bad weather and you can finally come out of the basement,” Pinnacle Bank head coach Mitch Vernon said.

Pinnacle Bank was two days from its June 18th start when multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. All players and coaches were immediately quarantined, forcing the team to miss its first scheduled games, along with the prestigious Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament, among other games. The players suffered only minor coronavirus symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 midway through quarantine.

“We would be selfish if we would go out and play against other teams,” Pinnacle Bank pitcher/infielder Telo Arsiaga said. “Putting not just the other players, but whoever they live with, whoever they see, grandparents, siblings, who have medical conditions (at risk). It was hard for us, but in the end we could have potentially saved a life.”

With a clean bill of health, Pinnacle Bank players had Wednesday’s July 1 game against Sampson Construction circled on the calendar. On game day, there was another curveball thrown their way. An overnight storm caused all games scheduled for Densmore Park to be cancelled. Vernon quickly reacted in hopes of restoring his team’s long-awaited debut. The Pinnacle Bank head coach coordinated the game to be moved to Lincoln Southwest’s practice fields. Along with the location change, game time was moved up 90 minutes. Vernon says perhaps the biggest challenge was finding umpires available at that time.

With no bleachers, parents and fans sat in folding chairs around the ball field. Vernon believes its the first senior-level American Legion baseball game played on Lincoln Southwest’s campus.

“I said we’re going to play somehow, some way,” Vernon said. “Here we are.”

Pinnacle Bank defeated Sampson Construction, 8-0.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cleared from COVID-19, Pinnacle Bank returns to basball field

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pinnacle Bank plays its first game of the 2020 American Legion baseball season

News

Pinnacle Bank makes season debut after coronavirus quarantine

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Lincoln Legion Baseball team hits the field for the first time since players tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Eight Husker athletes, coaches test positive for COVID-19 since April

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
Eight Husker athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early April, according to multiple reports.

Latest News

Sports

Doty leads Lincoln Southeast legion baseball team

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Lincoln Southeast senior Jackson Doty leads Lincoln Southeast's legion team to the 2020 Mike Peterson/Coach K title.

National

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Sports

Junior team steps up for LSW in legion baseball

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
With the varsity team in quarantine, Lincoln Southwest is relying on some young players in this weekend's Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament. LSW is represented in senior legion baseball by Pinnacle Bank but after some players tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17th, it's been the junior team, On To College, suiting up for Southwest.

Sports

Kluver wins Nebraska Match Play championship

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
Luke Kluver wins the 53rd Nebraska Match Play championship behind an impressive comeback in the 36-hole final

Sports

Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament highlights & scores

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
The Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament is underway in Lincoln as legion baseball resumes in Nebraska.

Sports

Kluver, Nietfeldt advance to Nebraska Match Play Championship

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 Sports
Luke Kluver and Ryan Nietfeldt, the top two seeds of the Nebraska Match Play, will meet in the championship round.