Advertisement

Four teens accused of burglarizing liquor store referred to county attorney

Police say the teens stole a parent's SUV before the burglary.
MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police turned four teens over to their parents after officers said they took an SUV belonging to the parents of one of the teens to burglarize a liquor store.

LPD said an officer patrolling the area of 60th and Havelock around 4 a.m. Thursday noticed broken windows at Castle Drive In Beer & Liquors.

Officers later learned the owner of a GMC Yukon noticed the vehicle missing along with his teenage daughter. The owner tracked the SUV to a gas station on Cornhusker Highway where officers found alcohol bottles, cigars and a real looking BB gun located inside.

According to Lincoln Police, a parent was able to identify all children in the vehicle.

The teens will be referred to the Lancaster County Attorney.

Two girls, ages 13 and 14, are facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and accessory to a felony for their role in the burglary, police said. A 13-year-old boy who officers said was involved in the incident faces a burglary charge.

Police said a 14-year-old boy behind the wheel of the SUV faces a charge each of burglary and theft.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDCS inmates can have visitors beginning July 15

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Visitors will be required to schedule all visits in advance.

News

Woman accused of killing husband on I-80 in court, $1M bond remains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beatriz Reyna
Kathleen Jourdan waives preliminary hearing

News

York Police respond as woman is being stabbed, strangled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say someone called 911 and hung up.

News

COVID-19 risk dial remains at “Yellow” for Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fifteen lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Thursday.

News

Governor Ricketts announces new deadline for DMV renewals

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraskans now have until August 31 to renew driver’s licenses, car titles, and car registrations.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man facing DUI & reckless driving charges after refusing to stop for LSO deputies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln man was arrested after refusing to stop for deputies and leading them on a chase.

News

Police say teen was assaulted and tased during robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where a teen was assaulted and tased by a group of men.

News

LPD: Man hit with Mason jar as he slept, cell phone stolen

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Lincoln man was transported to the hospital with a laceration to his head after a home robbery early Thursday morning.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 10 hours ago
|