Four teens accused of burglarizing liquor store referred to county attorney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police turned four teens over to their parents after officers said they took an SUV belonging to the parents of one of the teens to burglarize a liquor store.

LPD said an officer patrolling the area of 60th and Havelock around 4 a.m. Thursday noticed broken windows at Castle Drive In Beer & Liquors.

Officers later learned the owner of a GMC Yukon noticed the vehicle missing along with his teenage daughter. The owner tracked the SUV to a gas station on Cornhusker Highway where officers found alcohol bottles, cigars and a real looking BB gun located inside.

According to Lincoln Police, a parent was able to identify all children in the vehicle.

The teens will be referred to the Lancaster County Attorney.

Two girls, ages 13 and 14, are facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and accessory to a felony for their role in the burglary, police said. A 13-year-old boy who officers said was involved in the incident faces a burglary charge.

Police said a 14-year-old boy behind the wheel of the SUV faces a charge each of burglary and theft.

