Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A resurgence of coronavirus in Wyoming has prompted a U.S. Air Force base to reinstate health protection measures and limit access to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show. F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne boosted its public health risk level Wednesday after a month at a lower level. F.E. Warren oversees Minuteman nuclear missiles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. The higher public-health level requires base personnel to limit in-person meetings and other gatherings. Veterans and retirees from the community won’t be allowed on base like usual to watch the city’s annual fireworks display Saturday night.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has so far avoided the resurgence of new coronavirus cases that have plagued other states around the country. But Nebraska is still seeing new confirmed cases — and deaths — every day. The state's virus tracking site shows Nebraska recorded 133 new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 19,310. It also shows that since the outbreak began, 276 people in the state have died from COVID-19. The state says 40% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 48% of its intensive care beds and 79% of its ventilators remained available Thursday.

O’NEILL, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the last of 15 defendants charged after immigration raids at Nebraska businesses in 2018 has been sentenced. Prosecutors say Antonio de Jesus Castro was sentenced Tuesday to four months in federal prison and a year of probation for his role in a scheme orchestrated by Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado to harbor and exploit undocumented workers in O'Neill and other places. Castro is Sanchez-Delgado's stepson, and prosecutors say he ran the operation while Sanchez-Delgado hid from authorities. Sanchez-Delgado was sentenced last year to 10 years in federal prison after he admitted conspiring with supervisors at several agricultural corporations between 2015 and 2017 to supply the companies with workers not authorized to work or remain in the United States.

ALDA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a 21-year-old Wood River man has died in a two-vehicle crash. The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on a rural road near Alda, killing Alexander Schneberger. Investigators say Schneberger was driving a pickup truck southbound on the county road while the truck experienced mechanical issues. Officials say another pickup truck, also southbound, crested a curved hill in the road and crashed into the back of Schneberger's disabled truck. Schneberger was taken to a Grand Island hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials did not report injuries for the 54-year-old driver of the other truck.