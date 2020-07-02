Advertisement

Knowledge Beginnings of Lincoln holds patriotic parade

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Knowledge Beginnings Child Development Center in South Lincoln usually celebrates the Fourth of July with a parade around SouthPointe Pavilions. While COVID-19, changed their plan, they won’t let it stop them from celebrating.

Their plan? A reverse parade.

Their 90 students lined the street with patriotic decorations, as their parents drove down the street honking and waving.

It’s not what they normally do, but the director said it’s just great to do something.

“They’ve lost a lot this summer,” said Center Director Chris Haen. “But we’ve made it really important to keep it fun, and keep as many traditions as we can while social distancing and keeping everyone safe as well.”

And of course-- what better way to end a Fourth of July parade than with Bomb Pops?

