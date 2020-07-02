Lancaster County Board grappling with $11 million dollar deficit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tough decisions are ahead for the Lancaster County Board as they face a budget deficit of millions of dollars.

They said part of this is due to COVID-19 spending and decreased revenues, but there are also legislative difference that need to be made to help all counties in Nebraska increase revenue.

Lancaster County departments are hoping to spend a total of just under $130 million, but so far the county predicts they'll have about $119 million in the bank.

"Its rough but we're not in uncharted waters," Chair of the board Sean Flowerday said.

The board had one of many meetings Thursday to discuss how they're going to close that gap.

"Hard conversations are ahead for all of us, Rick Vest, board member said during the meeting.

The main way the county gets its money is through property taxes and fees.

Property taxes were raised last year, but it's still not enough to meet the county's needs.

10/11 NOW asked whether or not another increase was on the table for this year.

"We are too early in the process to rule it out but I really want to make it clear we don't think it's going to happen," Flowerday said.

The county's budget director, Dennis Meyer, said the fees the county charges are too flat and aren't making enough money.

“Those fees were set 30 years ago and while our costs have increased, they haven’t, so we deal with a lot of fees that don’t cover costs,” Meyer said.

Meyer said the biggest offenders are marriage licenses which cost $25 per couple and handgun permits which cost $5.

Both cost the county much more to process.

"What happens then is property taxes pick up the other costs," Meyer said.

Those fees are set by the legislature. The county hopes in the next session they can work with senators to get those increased.

For now, the most likely solution to the current budget problem is to tell departments they need to make cuts to their proposed budget.

"We're not talking about layoffs or furloughs," Flowerday said.

Over the next few weeks they'll meet with heads of departments again.

"We know there are things we have to do, but we need to figure out how to do them differently," Meyer said.

Next week the board will talk about how many new hires will be accepted in 2021. Over the course of the next month they’ll continue to cut costs until they close that gap and submit a proposed budget by the end of July.

