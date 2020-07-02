Lincoln man facing DUI & reckless driving charges after refusing to stop for LSO deputies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln man was arrested after refusing to stop for deputies and leading them on a chase.

Kevin Karpisek, 58, faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing to avoid arrest and driving under the influence of drugs.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, LSO deputies received a call about a driver in an older green pickup truck swerving over the road and running red lights on Havelock Avenue.

LSO said responding deputies spotted the truck in and out of the ditch on North 148th and Havelock, in eastern Lancaster County.

According to deputies on scene, they tried stopping the vehicle, but said the driver, later identified as Karpisek, took off, initiating a pursuit.

LSO said Karpisek eventually stopped near 162nd and Highway 6 where he was arrested.

