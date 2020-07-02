Advertisement

Lincoln man facing DUI & reckless driving charges after refusing to stop for LSO deputies

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office recently arrested a Lincoln man after they say he refused to stop for deputies and led them on a pursuit.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office recently arrested a Lincoln man after they say he refused to stop for deputies and led them on a pursuit.(station)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln man was arrested after refusing to stop for deputies and leading them on a chase.

Kevin Karpisek, 58, faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing to avoid arrest and driving under the influence of drugs.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, LSO deputies received a call about a driver in an older green pickup truck swerving over the road and running red lights on Havelock Avenue.

LSO said responding deputies spotted the truck in and out of the ditch on North 148th and Havelock, in eastern Lancaster County.

According to deputies on scene, they tried stopping the vehicle, but said the driver, later identified as Karpisek, took off, initiating a pursuit.

LSO said Karpisek eventually stopped near 162nd and Highway 6 where he was arrested.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDCS inmates can have visitors beginning July 15

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Visitors will be required to schedule all visits in advance.

News

Woman accused of killing husband on I-80 in court, $1M bond remains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beatriz Reyna
Kathleen Jourdan waives preliminary hearing

News

York Police respond as woman is being stabbed, strangled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say someone called 911 and hung up.

News

COVID-19 risk dial remains at “Yellow” for Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fifteen lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Thursday.

News

Governor Ricketts announces new deadline for DMV renewals

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraskans now have until August 31 to renew driver’s licenses, car titles, and car registrations.

Latest News

News

Police say teen was assaulted and tased during robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where a teen was assaulted and tased by a group of men.

News

Four teens accused of burglarizing liquor store referred to county attorney

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lincoln Police turned four teens over to their parents after officers said they took an SUV belonging to the parent’s of one of the teens to burglarize a liquor store.

News

LPD: Man hit with Mason jar as he slept, cell phone stolen

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Lincoln man was transported to the hospital with a laceration to his head after a home robbery early Thursday morning.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 10 hours ago
|