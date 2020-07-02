Governor Ricketts announces new deadline for DMV renewals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the executive order placed March 19 for DMV renewals has been pushed back another two months. Nebraskans now have until August 31 to renew driver’s licenses, car titles, and car registrations.

“A good balance here in Nebraska has been made to slow the spread of the virus but it only happens if we continue to social distance, " said Governor Ricketts.

Restrictions continue to loosen with more county offices opening up. Officials have been adding staff, extending hours and trying to be more flexible so people can get their paperwork done. People will now have two more months to renew any expired documents. A spokesperson for DMV says you can do more of the process online at DMV.Nebraska.gov

The change does not affect the executive order in place for people 72 years old and older. These drivers will remain valid for another year.

“No action is needed by these folks at this time,” said a DMV spokesperson.

