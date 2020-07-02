COVID-19 risk dial remains at “Yellow” for Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The COVID-19 risk dial remains at “Yellow”, indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 15 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Thursday, bringing the community total to 1,766. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: remain at 623

Overall positivity rate: Lancaster County – up from 6.4 percent to 6.5 percent State – down from 10.8 percent to 10.6 percent National – remains at 9.9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 13 with eight Lancaster County residents (two on ventilators) and five from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

