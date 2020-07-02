Advertisement

Lopez continues to dedicate career to serving others

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pat Lopez, the Interim Health Director, has been dealing with the coronavirus long before it came to Lincoln. She and her team at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have been monitoring the virus since hearing the first news about it.

Most commonly, Lopez can be found in her office, in meetings or at the city’s press conferences. Lopez was given the job of interim director, when her friend, Shavonna Lausterer was battling breast cancer and needed time off work.

“During the period of time during Shavonna’s illness, when she needed to be off work, I said I would come back for a short period of time,” said Lopez. Lopez’s interim contract was supposed to last six months; and that was over a year ago.

Lausterer passed away, but a picture of her stays front and center on Lopez’s desk.

Lopez’s career has always been focused on serving others.

She got her Master’s Degree in nursing from UNMC, and spent 30 years working for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. She returned after 15 years away.

“I always wanted to be a nurse,” said Lopez. “During the education, we did a rotation in public health, and I loved it.”

Now, Lopez and her teams work directly with the local government, law enforcement, emergency management and transportation groups to fight COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to responding,” said Lopez.

Every decision Lopez and her team makes affects hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Nebraska.

”It’s a fine line because you need to do what’s going to protect the health and safety of the community, but you recognize that it means sacrifice for people, both economically and socially,” said Lopez.

So, while the state reopens, Lopez and her department are preparing for a possible second wave of the virus. They’re also helping schools prepare for their upcoming academic year.

“Right now we’re looking at what went well, and where we could make improvements, and what we need to add.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10/11 NOW at Ten - VOD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Supporters and volunteers gather outside the Capitol to voice their reasons why medical marijuana should be legalized.

News

Medical marijuana, gambling signatures reach Secretary of State’s desk

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Both groups are confident at the deadline saying they’ve gathered well over the number needed.

News

Your choice of clothing can help you stay cool this holiday weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
What colors will help you beat the heat this holiday weekend.

News

Lopez continues focus on serving others

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

Knowledge Beginnings of Lincoln holds patriotic parade

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Children celebrate the Fourth of July with car-parade.

News

Burn unit employees urging fireworks safety

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Burn unit staff ask for firework safety ahead of the Fourth of July.

News

Lancaster County Board grappling with $11 million dollar deficit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
They're now working on how they can cut spending before submitting their budget proposal.

News

Knowledge Beginnings Daycare holds patriotic parade

Updated: 10 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

NDCS inmates can have visitors beginning July 15

Updated: 10 hours ago
Visitors will be required to schedule all visits in advance.

News

Woman accused of killing husband on I-80 in court, $1M bond remains

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beatriz Reyna
Kathleen Jourdan waives preliminary hearing