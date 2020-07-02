Lopez continues to dedicate career to serving others

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pat Lopez, the Interim Health Director, has been dealing with the coronavirus long before it came to Lincoln. She and her team at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have been monitoring the virus since hearing the first news about it.

Most commonly, Lopez can be found in her office, in meetings or at the city’s press conferences. Lopez was given the job of interim director, when her friend, Shavonna Lausterer was battling breast cancer and needed time off work.

“During the period of time during Shavonna’s illness, when she needed to be off work, I said I would come back for a short period of time,” said Lopez. Lopez’s interim contract was supposed to last six months; and that was over a year ago.

Lausterer passed away, but a picture of her stays front and center on Lopez’s desk.

Lopez’s career has always been focused on serving others.

She got her Master’s Degree in nursing from UNMC, and spent 30 years working for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. She returned after 15 years away.

“I always wanted to be a nurse,” said Lopez. “During the education, we did a rotation in public health, and I loved it.”

Now, Lopez and her teams work directly with the local government, law enforcement, emergency management and transportation groups to fight COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to responding,” said Lopez.

Every decision Lopez and her team makes affects hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Nebraska.

”It’s a fine line because you need to do what’s going to protect the health and safety of the community, but you recognize that it means sacrifice for people, both economically and socially,” said Lopez.

So, while the state reopens, Lopez and her department are preparing for a possible second wave of the virus. They’re also helping schools prepare for their upcoming academic year.

“Right now we’re looking at what went well, and where we could make improvements, and what we need to add.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.