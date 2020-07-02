LPD: Man hit with Mason jar as he slept, cell phone stolen
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was transported to the hospital with a laceration to his head after a home robbery early Thursday morning.
According to Lincoln Police, the victim walked into the University of Nebraska Lincoln Police Department station at 17th and R around 4 a.m.
The victim told police he was sleeping inside his apartment near North 33rd and Superior Streets when he was awoken to a person hitting him in the head with an object, which officers said was likely a Mason jar.
LPD said the victim’s iPhone, worth about $900, was stolen during the incident.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.
