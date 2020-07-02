Advertisement

Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.

Moore was on hand when Jonathan Irons, 40, walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center. She clapped as Irons approached a group of people waiting for his release. She then dropped to her knees at one point before joining a group hug around Irons.

He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16. But a judge threw out his convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, including a fingerprint report that had not been turned over to Irons’ defense team, according to The New York Times.

The Missouri attorney general’s office unsuccessfully appealed the judge’s decision, and the lead prosecutor in St. Charles County decided against a retrial.

Moore and Irons became friends after meeting through prison ministry, according to the Times. The 31-year-old Moore, a Jefferson City, Missouri, native who starred at UConn before helping lead Minnesota to four WNBA titles, put her career on hold last season to help Irons.

Moore said in January she planned to sit out a second season and miss the Tokyo Olympics. After Irons' convictions were thrown out in March, she told the AP her plans hadn't changed.

“‘My decision to take another year was bigger than this case,” she said at the time. “But obviously this case was in the forefront of my mind. I’m looking forward when this is done to finally getting some rest and time with my family.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

NDCS inmates can have visitors beginning July 15

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Visitors will be required to schedule all visits in advance.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

Latest News

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Woman accused of killing husband on I-80 in court, $1M bond remains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beatriz Reyna
Kathleen Jourdan waives preliminary hearing

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

News

York Police respond as woman is being stabbed, strangled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say someone called 911 and hung up.

National

Coronavirus cases rise in 40 states; Texas issues mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

News

COVID-19 risk dial remains at “Yellow” for Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fifteen lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Thursday.