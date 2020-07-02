NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 11-26, White Balls: 8-12
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
Month: 8, Day: 20, Year: 29
(Month: eight; Day: twenty; Year: twenty-nine)
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
02-14-23-36-38
(two, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
15-28-52-53-63, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4
(fifteen, twenty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million