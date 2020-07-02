Police say teen was assaulted and tased during robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where a teen was assaulted and tased by a group of men.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area hospital where an 18-year old man told officers that he had been robbed earlier that morning around 8.

The teen told LPD officers he was approached by three men on Knox Street.

LPD said the three men yelled at the teen, one of them shocked him twice with a probe-like taser which caused him to fall on the ground.

The teen told officers the men then started kicking and punching him, eventually stealing his iPhone.

LPD is asking anyone who may know more about this case or who may have video within that time frame to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.

