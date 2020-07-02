Raymond fireworks show on for 11th year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nestled inside an air conditioned garage, Isaac Maytum is preparing for his favorite holiday of the year.

“I used to work at a firework stand when I was younger,” said Isaac Maytum, organizer for the Raymond Shebang firework show. “I would bring fireworks home on the Fourth, and I’d put a little show together for my friends and family. Now, it’s kind of what you see.”

This is the 11th year of the Shebang firework show. It features $4,500 of fireworks for 30 minutes. It’s funded by donations and also from Maytum’s pocket. He’s expecting around 400 people to watch this year’s show.

“In your car we’ll actually have a radio station that you can program to 104.7,” said Maytum. “You can turn your car stereos to that, and we’ll have patriotic tunes playing on that.”

Explosives aren’t just a hobby for this 24-year-old. He’s actually an explosive ordinance disposal technician for the U.S. Air Force.

“Basically the military’s equivalent of a bomb tech,” said Maytum. “We go out and recover any remnants of war...rather it be grenades, rockets, bombs and destroy them.”

Wednesday morning Maytum was working with LFR on explosive training, and then he went straight to putting on the finishing touches for the town of Raymond.

“We do this for them,” said Maytum. “Raymond is a great town. We’re excited to be able to bring fireworks in a weird COVID season.”

The Shebang show starts right at 10 p.m. on Friday night near NW 40th St and W. Raymond Road. Anyone is welcome to come and park on the gravel roads as long as they aren’t blocking emergency personnel.

