Same Old Story. Hot and Humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The song remains the same as far as the current weather pattern is concerned through the Holiday Weekend. Today through Sunday there will be a chance for a few isolated t’storms. Highs this afternoon and Friday afternoon will be around 90 with dew points in the lower 70s, which means muggy conditions. Specifically for Independence Day, highs will be in the upper 80s and perhaps not as humid Saturday afternoon. Once again there will be a slight chance of a thunderstorm on the Fourth. Sunday through Monday will be warm and muggy with isolated t’storms on Sunday and perhaps a little better chance for scattered t’storms on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid with the continuing small chance of a pop up t’storm or two.

