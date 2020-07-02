State Fair Marathon canceled

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island YMCA announced Thursday morning it will not hold the State Fair Marathon this year.

They said for the past six years they have put on the event but because the 2020 fair has changed its focus to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, they decided to cancel it.

The State Fair Marathon is a major fundraiser for the Grand Island YMCA.

The Y is a nonprofit that relies heavily on sponsoring businesses, individual donors and event registrations for their Open Doors program. This program ensures that a Y membership is available to everyone.

They are now working on an alternative fundraising running event to be held on a smaller basis this fall.

Information about that will be posted at a later date.

