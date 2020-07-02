Advertisement

There’s a full moon, lunar eclipse to go with this weekend’s fireworks

It’s called the buck moon
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(Gray News) – July’s full moon is coming this holiday weekend.

After the fireworks fly for Independence Day, the buck moon makes its debut early Sunday at 12:44 a.m. ET.

“Traditionally, the full moon in July is called the buck moon because a buck’s antlers are in full growth mode at this time,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Sunday’s light show includes a penumbral eclipse. That’s when the moon crosses through the faint outer edge of Earth’s shadow, making our closest celestial neighbor appear slightly darker.

Viewing conditions for the full moon and eclipse will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

