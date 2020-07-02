Advertisement

Woman accused of killing husband on I-80 in court, $1M bond remains

Kathleen Jourdan waived her preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court Thursday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Omaha woman accused of killing her husband on Interstate 80 near Cozad on June 17 waived her preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court Thursday.

Thirty-one-year-old Kathleen Jourdan appeared before Dawson County Judge Jeffrey Wightman. Jourdan is a resident physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Jourdan’s bond is currently set at $1 million. Her attorney, Brian Copley, asked the court for a bail reduction, saying she doesn’t have the financial resources to pay for the bond, which was set by Wightman on June 24.

Copley also gave three factors as to why his client’s bond should be reduced: she is not a flight risk (Jourdan surrendered her passport through her attorney in court) she has no prior criminal history, she intends to stay in Lexington due to her two children living in foster care in the area.

However, Dawson County Attorney Liz Waterman recommended the bond remain for the reason this is a murder case.

According to court records, investigators said the couple got into an argument while driving back from Scottsbluff, where the family was in the process of moving.

During the argument, Joshua pulled over and called a friend in Georgia to mediate. Kathleen said Joshua gave her a “look” during the call while raising his arm. Kathleen, who said she feared for herself and children, pulled a handgun out of the center console of the pickup and fired two shots into her husband’s chest, court records say.

Jourdan told investigators that she acted in self-defense and that she suffered abuse from her husband, Joshua Jourdan.

Waterman argues there could have been mutual abuse on both sides.

Judge Wightman continued the bond at 1 million dollars.

Jourdan will be arraigned in district court on August 17 at 9:30 a.m.

