York Police respond as woman is being stabbed, strangled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - York Police and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating an attempted murder that occurred in York Wednesday evening, according to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Police say someone called 911 and hung up at approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 1. Police responded to the address on the 400 block of N Beaver Avenue, and heard screaming coming from inside the home. An officer entered an saw a man, later identified as 60-year-old Mario Reyes, who appeared he was strangling a woman.

The officer pulled Reyes off the woman and saw that the woman had multiple stab wounds. York Rescue arrived and began rendering medical aid to the woman. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Reyes was placed under arrest and booked in the York County jail on charges of attempted murder and strangulation.

