Copy and paste kind of forecast

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pretty typical summer weather is expected for Friday and beyond as there won’t be much change in the weather pattern. This means that it’ll be a “copy and paste” kind of forecast where there is really not much change in what we can expect day to day. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs will again reach the upper 80s to mid 90s across the state.
Heat index values could reach the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours with east and southeast winds at around 10 MPH.

We should remain dry, but can’t entirely rule out a stray pop-up shower or t’storm through the day.

Similar conditions are expected as we head into the holiday weekend with high temperatures generally sitting around 90° with more humid conditions. Again, we should be mostly dry, but a stray shower or t’storm can’t be ruled out either on Saturday or Sunday as some weak disturbances try and pass through the area. There will be a better chance for some severe storms across parts of western Nebraska for the Fourth, but Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should avoid severe weather chances through the holiday weekend.

