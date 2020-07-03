Events happening in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend and into next week?

Here’s some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week’s Friday Fast Facts.

Nebraska History Museum Presents Mad Science at the Museum

This is a great way for youth to learn how history and science collide from the comfort of their home via Zoom. Mad Science is designed for families with children ages 7-10. Mad Science at the Museum allows participants to engage in activities including artifact explorations and hands-on scientific experimentation. This session will be capped at 50 people.

Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Summer Movie Night at the Railyard

Round up the family and head down to The Railyard for a movie under the night sky. You could even get some take out from one of your favorite downtown restaurants too. Don’t forget to grab your favorite lawn chair and blanket. This week’s movie is Avengers: End Game. This event is at The Railyard, located at 350 Canopy Street.

Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

The Sweaty Sparkler Virtual 5K

The Sweaty Sparkler is a virtual race for everyone on this 4th of July weekend. You can walk or run a 5K or a 45-minute walk or run. You will need to record your walk/run on any activity app or watch that will prove the distance and/or time. All participants will receive a medal to commemorate the run.

Anytime Friday through Sunday; $15 5K/45-minute run/walk

More info: HERE

James Arthur Vineyards Summer Music Series

Spend the afternoon outdoors at James Arthur Vineyards and enjoy their summer music series. Tuna Fish Jones will be taking the stage, providing entertainment for you. You don’t want to miss it!

Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.; No admission fee

More info: HERE

Jazz in June Presents Mesonjixx

Jazz in June is more than just a tradition in Lincoln. It’s a summer standard. The 29th season will be wrapping up with a great performance by Mesonjixx. This online jazz can be streamed from the comfort and safety of your own home! Get cozy on the couch and grab your favorite streaming device to tune in and enjoy some music.

More info: HERE

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.