Firework sales fly during the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At a firework stand near 84th and Adams, staff are having a hard time keeping the tables stocked.

Staff said within just a few hours of opening, they’ve already started selling out of fireworks. They expect that will continue throughout the weekend as people take their Forth of July celebration into their own hands.

“In just four hours we’ve had several transactions that are over $300, that’s so unusual for this time.. normally we’d have only $50 or $75 sold at a time,” said Dawn Nichols, owners of the Fireworks Stand.

She said they knew this was coming as soon as larger shows were cancelled, as people are stocking up to put on their own shows.

To help keep the crowd of customers safe, they do have masks and hand sanitizer for customers and are sanitizing their check out machines whenever they can.

