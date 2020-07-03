Jamaica North Trail near Wilderness Park to close for 80 days beginning July 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge. The project requires excavation of the trail surface, and it will not be possible to pass through the construction area.

Additionally, the Jamaica North Trail on the north side of Old Cheney Road will be closed until July 13 for installation of a sanitary sewer line. The Wilderness Park Trail on the east side of Salt Creek will also be closed until fall at the point where it accesses the Jamaica North Trail at the connector bridge.

For information on trails, contact Sara Hartzell at 402-441-8261 or shartzell@lincoln.ne.gov. More information is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

