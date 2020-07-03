Lincoln Police arrest man accused of beating woman unconscious

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested for punching and kicking a woman unconscious, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Austin Lightfeather, 31, was arrested by LPD moments after the Thursday morning incident at a residence near Vine and north 33rd Streets.

According to police, Lightfeather, who knows the victim, broke into the woman’s home before kicking and punching her unconscious.

The 49-year-old victim was found lying in her driveway when officers arrived to the scene around 6 a.m. Police said the home’s door was kicked in and blood was found throughout the residence.

The woman was transported to a hospital with broken bones in her shoulder and cuts on her face.

Lightfeather was booked for first degree assault and burglary.

