Lincoln Police arrest man accused of beating woman unconscious

Arrested man accused of beating woman unconscious in Lincoln.
Arrested man accused of beating woman unconscious in Lincoln.(KOLN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested for punching and kicking a woman unconscious, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Austin Lightfeather, 31, was arrested by LPD moments after the Thursday morning incident at a residence near Vine and north 33rd Streets.

According to police, Lightfeather, who knows the victim, broke into the woman’s home before kicking and punching her unconscious.

The 49-year-old victim was found lying in her driveway when officers arrived to the scene around 6 a.m. Police said the home’s door was kicked in and blood was found throughout the residence.

The woman was transported to a hospital with broken bones in her shoulder and cuts on her face.

Lightfeather was booked for first degree assault and burglary.

