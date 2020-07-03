Lincoln Supreme showcases some of Nebraska’s top talent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many are focused on baseball, some of Nebraska’s best high school basketball players are coming together in Lincoln to play at Supreme Court Basketball, an organization that helps youth improve their game. It includes players from all around the state ready to workout and play on a team.

Some of the older players in the program include Lincoln Northeast’s Pierce Bazil, who’s starting to get some attention from Division I schools. The senior-to-be for the Rockets is happy to be playing among some of the best young talent in Nebraska.

“It’s another step up from high school, you’re playing with guys from different schools and it’s a real fun experience,” said Bazil, who points to Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt and Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen as helping him get better. Traudt and Jacobsen are both being pursued by Division I schools entering their junior seasons.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.