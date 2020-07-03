Local expert explains how to keep Japanese beetles to a minimum

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Gardening season is in full swing but you may have noticed some pesky friends showing up. Japanese beetle season is underway, we spoke with an expert on the best way to handle them.

"They eat over 300 different types of plants so chances are if you're a homeowner, you have a lawn, you have a garden, you have plants, even if you're on a farm you're going to encounter a Japanese beetle this summer," said Kait Chapman an Assistant Extension Educator in Urban Entomology.

These bugs come in groups, so if you have one you probably have another dozen more elsewhere in your yard.

"It's really almost impossible to prevent them," said Chapman. "We can try to keep them in low numbers and that's going to be very important because they can really decimate the plants"

Chapman says using items like pesticides and traps aren't the way to go. Traps meant to lure the Japanese beetle in will simply fill up fast and attract more.

"What we suggest doing if you see them on your plant just pick them off with your hand and throw them in a bucket of soapy water because that will kill them," said Chapman.

The height of Japanese beetle season isn’t until the end of July, so Chapman says you should be prepared to clear your garden multiple times.

“Japanese beetles are going to be around for August too so you almost need to check your plants daily,” said Chapman.

