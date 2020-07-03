Advertisement

Local expert explains how to keep Japanese beetles to a minimum

Japanese beetle on a leaf.
Japanese beetle on a leaf.(Lamba / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Gardening season is in full swing but you may have noticed some pesky friends showing up. Japanese beetle season is underway, we spoke with an expert on the best way to handle them.

"They eat over 300 different types of plants so chances are if you're a homeowner, you have a lawn, you have a garden, you have plants, even if you're on a farm you're going to encounter a Japanese beetle this summer," said Kait Chapman an Assistant Extension Educator in Urban Entomology.

These bugs come in groups, so if you have one you probably have another dozen more elsewhere in your yard.

"It's really almost impossible to prevent them," said Chapman. "We can try to keep them in low numbers and that's going to be very important because they can really decimate the plants"

Chapman says using items like pesticides and traps aren't the way to go. Traps meant to lure the Japanese beetle in will simply fill up fast and attract more.

"What we suggest doing if you see them on your plant just pick them off with your hand and throw them in a bucket of soapy water because that will kill them," said Chapman.

The height of Japanese beetle season isn’t until the end of July, so Chapman says you should be prepared to clear your garden multiple times.

“Japanese beetles are going to be around for August too so you almost need to check your plants daily,” said Chapman.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free Grocery Program helps, but also builds community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Organizers of the Everett Free Grocery Program have been wanting to help for some time, but didn’t know where to start until the pandemic hit.

Local

Firework sales fly during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
At a firework stand near 84th and Adams, staff are having a hard time keeping the tables stocked. Staff said within just a few hours of opening, they’ve already started selling out of fireworks.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Friday.

News

Jamaica North Trail near Wilderness Park to close for 80 days beginning July 6

Updated: 5 hours ago
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge.

Latest News

News

High temps and humid conditions expected for July 4

Updated: 7 hours ago
Pretty typical summer weather is expected for Friday and beyond as there won’t be much change in the weather pattern.

News

NSP responds to truck crashed into train

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nebraska State Troopers and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a truck crashed into a train near Gibbon Friday.

VOD Recordings

Events happening in Lincoln

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here's your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

News

Lincoln Police arrest man accused of beating woman unconscious

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Lincoln man was arrested for punching and kicking a woman unconscious, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

VOD Recordings

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 12 hours ago
Meet Allen! You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption center at 441-4488.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.