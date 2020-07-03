Medical marijuana, gambling signatures reach Secretary of State’s desk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of gathering signatures, medical marijuana and gambling groups are sending their petitions to the Secretary of State. Both groups are confident at the deadline saying they’ve gathered well over the number needed.

Nearly 200,000 signatures were turned in for medical marijuana and almost 500,000 for gambling. Both issues have been hot topics and will likely be on the ballots come November.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needed a U-Haul to transport their petitions, and they collected from all 93 counties.

Governor Pete Ricketts spoke about his opposition to medical marijuana and gambling.

“For every dollar you collect on tax revenue in gambling you spend $3 in social services...such as increased child abuse, increased spousal abuse and embezzlement,” said Gov. Ricketts.

Keep The Money In Nebraska says their economic impact study shows Nebraska has lost out on $8.8 billion from Nebraskans gambling out of state.

“It’s time to keep that money here at home for the primary purpose which would be property tax reduction,” said Lynne McNally, Keep the Money in Nebraska, Campaign Coordinator.

The petitions are at the Secretary of State’s office. They will go through and verify the signatures, making sure at least 121,000 are valid to put the issues on the November ballot.

