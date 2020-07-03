NSP responds to truck crashed into train
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Troopers and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a truck crashed into a train near Gibbon Friday.
The crash happened at a crossing near Highway-30 and Eagle Road.
NSP tweeted that the driver was lucky to walk away and reminds drivers to be aware of trains at crossings.
This morning troopers and @BuffaloCountySO responded to a train versus pick up crash near Gibbon, Highway 30 and Eagle Road. Driver was lucky to walk away. Be sure to watch for trains and do not try to beat them at crossings. pic.twitter.com/kA1vU75pid— NSP Troop C (@NSP_TroopC) July 3, 2020
