The Same Weather Song Keeps Playing Over and Over

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather pattern looks to remain the same for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and most of next week. It will be very warm and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. While it won’t rain all day any day, no day can be ruled out from the possibility of at least an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

An upper level disturbance moving across the area will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this evening into early Friday morning. Some storms could be strong and a few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. Strong winds and large hail are the main threats. After a break from the chance of rain mid-morning to mid-afternoon Friday, there is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and into the evening. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Saturday (Independence Day) and Sunday should be mainly dry. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and into the evening. Both days should feature a morning low temperature near 70 and an afternoon high temperature near 90. Afternoon heat index values look to be around 90 to 95.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms may develop Sunday night into Monday. Other than that, the rain chances for the first half of next week are around 20%. We should see some gradual warming so high temperatures by Wednesday should be in the mid 90s.

