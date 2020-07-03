Advertisement

Typical Fourth of July Forecast

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Independence Day will feature very warm temperatures and humid conditions as well as a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. If you like the forecast for Saturday, then you will also like Sunday because it should be more of the same. Both days will feature a high near 90 and a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon heat index values will likely be in the low to mid 90s.

A gradual warming trend is expected next week with highs returning to the low to mid 90s so heat index values could be near 100 for a few afternoons. Occasional disturbances look to move through the region and a few fronts could be close by as well. This means that the chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through much of next week. At this time, the best chances look to be Monday and Thursday.

