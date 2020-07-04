Advertisement

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year. The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Twitter that he would not participate in the 60-game season that is scheduled to begin July 23.
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year. The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Twitter that he would not participate in the 60-game season that is scheduled to begin July 23.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn’t participate in the 60-game season that’s scheduled to begin July 23.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” he said.

Price’s announcement came a day after Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he wasn’t “comfortable” with the current climate and might not play. On Saturday, San Francisco catcher Buster Posey said “there’s still some reservation on my end” about playing.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman of the World Series champion Washington Nationals, Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake are among those who have already said they’re out this year.

The Dodgers got Price and former AL MVP Mookie Betts from Boston in a February trade for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects.

The 34-year-old Price made two starts in spring training for the Dodgers, striking out 10 in 4 1/3 innings before all camps were closed March 12 because of the virus outbreak.

Price has a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021. He was going to make $32 million this season, with the Red Sox paying $16 million of that, before the virus shut down the sport.

Price had already made his own contribution to the Dodgers organization.

In late May, Price said he would give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers to help their offset costs. There will be no minor league baseball this year because of the pandemic.

Price was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA for Boston last year and helped the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

The well-traveled Price won the 2012 AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay. He’s also pitched for Toronto and Detroit and is 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA in 12 seasons.

In his Twitter note addressed to Dodgers Nation, Price said, “I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

National

COVID caution on the 4th of July

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
State and local governments try to keep the coronavirus from spreading this holiday weekend.

National

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

News

Lincoln singer spreading mental health awareness with new album

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
A Lincoln teenager is hoping to make it big while singing, but also shedding light on mental illness in the process.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: 5 hours ago
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

News

Keeping pets safe during Fourth weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
While Saturday is the Fourth of July, people have been celebrating all week. However, as fun as it is taking part in the festivities, shooting fireworks day and night can be dangerous for pets.

News

Man seriously injured in fireworks incident at Branched Oak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A 34-year-old Exeter man was seriously injured at Branched Oak State Recreation area on Friday, after a firework exploded in his hands.

News

Worsening drought forces state of emergency in Puerto Rico

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Puerto Rico’s governor on Monday declared a state of emergency as a worsening drought creeps across the U.S. territory amid a coronavirus pandemic.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 6 hours ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.