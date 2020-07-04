Advertisement

Ho-hum, more typical July weather expected Sunday into next week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not much changes in the forecast over the course of the next week as a ridge of high pressure will be the main player in the weather pattern. This means that hot and humid conditions will hang around for Sunday and into the work week next week with highs generally sitting in the upper 80s to low 90s each day.

Warm and humid conditions stick around on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state.
Warm and humid conditions stick around on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state.(KOLN)

With the typical July weather pattern, every day will see at least a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The question is whether we can get any of the minor disturbances passing through the area to take advantage of a very unstable atmosphere. A ridge of high pressure has taken most of the potential weather-making disturbances well to our north, but that ridge looks to break down a bit into early and mid-week next week, allowing us slightly better odds to see some showers and t’storms. The best chances for Lincoln right now likely lie Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday.

Friday into next weekend it looks like that ridge of high pressure will re-strengthen over the central Plains, generally leading to hot and dry weather. Temperatures are expected to jump from around 90° to potentially the mid to upper 90s by late next week into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOLN Saturday Evening Forecast (July 4th, 2020)

Updated: 1 hours ago
Warm and humid conditions hang around for the next week with some off and on small chances for rain.

Forecast

Typical Fourth of July Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Very warm temperatures and humid conditions are expected this holiday weekend. There is also a small chance of showers and thunderstorms.

News

High temps and humid conditions expected for July 4

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
Pretty typical summer weather is expected for Friday and beyond as there won’t be much change in the weather pattern.

Forecast

Staying Warm, Muggy For Fourth of July Fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
Warm, humid conditions continue into the holiday weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

More Warm, Humid Weather

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
A warm, humid Friday with highs near 90° and a small chance for a stray shower or t'storm.

Forecast

Copy and paste kind of forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More summery weather is expected for Friday and into the holiday weekend with warm and humid conditions.

Forecast

The Same Weather Song Keeps Playing Over and Over

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
The weather pattern looks to remain the same for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and most of next week

Forecast

Same Old Story. Hot and Humid

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Typical July forecast is expected over the next several days. Warm and muggy with the chance for a few isolated t'storms through Sunday.

Forecast

A “Steamy” Stretch Ahead...

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Holiday "heat" is expected for the weekend.

Forecast

A “Steamy” Stretch Ahead...

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Warm and humid conditions to start the month of July.