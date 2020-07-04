Ho-hum, more typical July weather expected Sunday into next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not much changes in the forecast over the course of the next week as a ridge of high pressure will be the main player in the weather pattern. This means that hot and humid conditions will hang around for Sunday and into the work week next week with highs generally sitting in the upper 80s to low 90s each day.

Warm and humid conditions stick around on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state. (KOLN)

With the typical July weather pattern, every day will see at least a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The question is whether we can get any of the minor disturbances passing through the area to take advantage of a very unstable atmosphere. A ridge of high pressure has taken most of the potential weather-making disturbances well to our north, but that ridge looks to break down a bit into early and mid-week next week, allowing us slightly better odds to see some showers and t’storms. The best chances for Lincoln right now likely lie Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday.

Friday into next weekend it looks like that ridge of high pressure will re-strengthen over the central Plains, generally leading to hot and dry weather. Temperatures are expected to jump from around 90° to potentially the mid to upper 90s by late next week into the weekend.

