Keeping pets safe during Fourth weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While Saturday is the Fourth of July, people have been celebrating all week. However, as fun as it is taking part in the festivities, shooting fireworks day and night can be dangerous for pets.

More dogs go missing during the Fourth of July than any other time of the year according to Paws 4 Fun. Dogs get stressed from the loud noises and bright lights.

Paws 4 Fun is a day care and boarding center for dogs. They are at capacity this holiday weekend with 90 dogs. They encourage pet owners to move a dogs bed to the basement or a quiet place in the house and to have soft music playing for background noise. This helps drown out the fireworks sounds. In case a dog does get away it’s also important to make sure they’re up to date on their chips and records.

“You never know which dog is going to hate it or which dog is going to love it,” said Joey Haldeman with Paws 4 Fun. “It’s also important that your home is secure and your yard is secure in an event that they do want to get away from the noises. They may find a creative way to get out of there.”

Other tips include giving the dog a toy filled with food to keep it distracted and to exercise it during the day to make sure it’s worn out at night.

