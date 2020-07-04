Advertisement

Lincoln singer spreading mental health awareness with new album

She wants to record a new album call “Oblivion 20/20″ in Nashville at the end of the year.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager is hoping to make it big while singing, but also shedding light on mental illness in the process.

McKenzie JaLynn is 18 years old and started a band at 11. She wants to record a new album call “Oblivion 20/20″ in Nashville at the end of the year.

All the songs on the album are written by JaLynn. They highlight her time struggling with anxiety and depression, self harming and being in and out of therapy.

“I just want to be able to share my story through my music and my song writing because I want to be that voice for others out there who might be struggling with the same things I’ve been going through as well,” said JaLynn.

JaLynn is raising funds to be able to record in Nashville. She has a Kickstarter Campaign website, and they are able half way toward their goal of $12,500.

