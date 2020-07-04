LPD investigates homicide near 40th and Van Dorn Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old male at a residence in the 2700 block of S. 40th St. The death is a homicide. LPD is working to notify the next of kin of the deceased.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of S. 40th St. regarding the report of a male who was shot inside a residence on Saturday at 12:34 a.m. Officers found the male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, processing the scene, and documenting evidence.

The initial investigation suggests that there was a small gathering at the residence. It appears some of the occupants were playing around and a firearm was involved. Zachariah Serna, 18-year-old male, was arrested for manslaughter.

Additional details will be provided at the regular press briefing on July 6th, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441- 6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

