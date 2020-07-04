Advertisement

LPD investigates homicide near 40th and Van Dorn Street

Zachariah Serna, 18-year-old male, was arrested for manslaughter.
Zachariah Serna, 18-year-old male, was arrested for manslaughter.(LPD)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old male at a residence in the 2700 block of S. 40th St. The death is a homicide. LPD is working to notify the next of kin of the deceased.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of S. 40th St. regarding the report of a male who was shot inside a residence on Saturday at 12:34 a.m. Officers found the male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, processing the scene, and documenting evidence.

The initial investigation suggests that there was a small gathering at the residence. It appears some of the occupants were playing around and a firearm was involved. Zachariah Serna, 18-year-old male, was arrested for manslaughter.

Additional details will be provided at the regular press briefing on July 6th, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441- 6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chemicals in firework debris harm waterways and wildlife if left on Lincoln streets

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chemicals in firework debris harm waterways and wildlife if left on Lincoln streets

News

Chemicals in firework debris harm waterways and wildlife if left on Lincoln streets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The city is asking people to clean up their firework debris to help protect Lincoln waterways and the wildlife they support.

News

Seeing Nebraska’s sights during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
With DHM’s being relaxed the Nebraska Tourism Commission believe it’s a much needed move.

News

Free Grocery Program helps, but also builds community

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Organizers of the Everett Free Grocery Program have been wanting to help for some time, but didn’t know where to start until the pandemic hit.

Latest News

Local

Firework sales fly during the pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
At a firework stand near 84th and Adams, staff are having a hard time keeping the tables stocked. Staff said within just a few hours of opening, they’ve already started selling out of fireworks.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 20 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Friday.

News

Jamaica North Trail near Wilderness Park to close for 80 days beginning July 6

Updated: 21 hours ago
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge.

News

High temps and humid conditions expected for July 4

Updated: 23 hours ago
Pretty typical summer weather is expected for Friday and beyond as there won’t be much change in the weather pattern.

News

NSP responds to truck crashed into train

Updated: 23 hours ago
Nebraska State Troopers and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a truck crashed into a train near Gibbon Friday.

VOD Recordings

Events happening in Lincoln

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
Here's your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau