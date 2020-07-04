NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
Red Balls: 21-23, White Balls: 2-23
(Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three; White Balls: two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
20-40-44-45-50, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, forty, forty-four, forty-five, fifty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
Month: 4, Day: 21, Year: 41
(Month: four; Day: twenty-one; Year: forty-one)
0-1-2
(zero, one, two)
19-21-27-33-35
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $138,000
Estimated jackpot: $60 million