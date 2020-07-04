Seeing Nebraska’s sights during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has stopped many people from traveling. However, now that DHM’s are loosening officials are encouraging people to get out and see the state of Nebraska while being safe.

Tourism is the state’s 3rd largest industry. It brings in $3.5 billion to business across the state according to the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

With DHM’s being relaxed the Nebraska Tourism Commission believe it’s a much needed move.

“The impacts on the industry have been severe,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director. “From March and April we were down considerably.. about 65 percent.”

The commission is getting calls daily about Nebraska’s guidelines such as what hotels are open and how many people are wearing masks.

“People are looking for drive destinations,” said Ricks. “They’re looking to travel within family groups or friends they’re with all the time. They’re looking to travel to less populated areas.”

“It’s a great time to travel the state of Nebraska and see all that we’ve got,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “We’ve talked about the Department of Tourism and the passport program. One of the best family vacations I took with my family is throwing the kids in the car and driving around the state, and seeing all the great things we have here.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is constantly changing and the country is seeing spreading in the southern states. The governor said there are no plans to require quarantine for people who are traveling to those hot spots.

“The distancing and mask are very important and I think we’re doing a pretty good job of that here,” said Ricks.

